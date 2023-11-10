GIIF supports Akosombo Dam spillage victims with items worth GH¢200,000

The management of GIIF during the presentation of the items for the flood victims

Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor

The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) has donated various relief items worth GH¢200,000 to support victims of the recent Akosombo Dam Spillage disaster that has affected over 30,000 residents in the Volta Region.

The presentation was made to Accra-based media house, Citi FM/Citi TV, in October, as part of efforts to gather items from humanitarians looking to help present relief items to the affected persons.



At a short ceremony in Adabraka attended by the management and board of GIIF on November 9, 2023, Eric Okyere Darko, board member of GIIF, revealed that the inspiration for this donation was drawn from the fund’s commitment to assist the government of Ghana in providing essential needs to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



He also mentioned that he’s hopeful these items will help alleviate some of the hardships they are going through.



The items presented by GIIF included 200 student mattresses, 50 boxes of sanitary pads, 250 bags of 5kg rice, 600 bottles of 1ltr cooking oil, 50 boxes of Sasso Mosquito coils, 100 bundles of toilet paper, 200 pieces of mosquito nets, and 200 packs of bottled water.



These items were selected to address the immediate needs of the Akosombo Dam Spillage victims and to demonstrate the organization's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to helping those in need during challenging times.



GIIF's donation does not only serve as a lifeline for the affected individuals and families but also highlights the power of partnerships in addressing critical community needs.

In times of crisis, unity and compassion are key, and GIIF's contribution stands as a shining example of how organisations can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those facing adversity.



This exercise forms part of other corporate social responsibilities undertaken by GIIF which benefited institutions such as the 37 Military Hospital Children's ward, Tetteh Quarshie Hospital, and a new hospital facility in Kyekyewere in the Ashanti region.



The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund ("GIIF" or the "Fund) was established by the government of Ghana to solve a problem most African countries have experienced, which is how to unlock more private sector financing to fund and solve the infrastructure deficits in every African country.



Over the last 6 years, the Fund has committed $340 million to a portfolio of 13 infrastructure projects in seven sectors across Ghana. More importantly, for every $1 GIIF has put into projects, it has managed to bring in an additional $10 from external investors.



