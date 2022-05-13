GIJ Head Librarian appeals for support for Richard McMillan Library

Lydia Nyantakyi-Baah, Head Librarian, Richard McMillan Library, GIJ

Head Librarian of the Richard McMillan Library of Ghana Institute of Journalism, Mrs Lydia Nyantakyi-Baah has appealed to governmental institutions, businesses, NGOs, alumni, media owners and benevolent individuals who care about the quality of training given to young ones in the media, arts and communication industry to build or donate towards the building of a state-of-the-art library for Ghana's premier journalism training university.

She said, "a new structure to house the library will enable us expand our services and include various learning and studying zones, provide 24hour reading room, a reprographics and bindery section, centre for digitization, language skills centre, lecturers’ corner and a maker space ( a place for hands-on learning with all the tools for creativity and innovation)".



Speaking at the launch and exhibition of the Library's new products and services at GIJ North Dzowulu campus, she stressed on the need to invest more in academic libraries to improve teaching and learning in tertiary institutions.



Mrs Nyantakyi-Baah shared the progress they have made so far from 2007 when they reorganised the 1959 established Library to meet their university accreditation needs and those of the growing population of students, academic staff and external researchers.



"To be honest, many years ago, when we arrived at GIJ, the library did not use any technology. The population of library users was very low (less than 300), the total relevant collection of



books and other information resources was very few. The staff strength was just two – Mr. Jonathan Okusu and Ms Theodora Hammond," she revealed adding, "the good news is that in recent years, the Richard McMillan Library has grown enormously, and



expanded in qualified staff, has been enriched in information resources and use of technology."

The event competently coordinated by Ms Stella Adwoa Abrokwah, a staff of the Library showcased innovative products and services designed to enable both internal and external patronisers to access them even outside the physical boundaries of the Library.



The innovative services and products launched include new website that serves as interactive gateway and one stop-shop for all resources and services provided by the Library, an institutional repository to showcase the Institute's publications, especially, faculty publications and students dissertations.



The rest are an online public access catalogue which, which enables patrons to see all collections without physically visiting the Library and a RemoteXs, an online platform that provides secure access to comprehensive resources, including knowledge and research commons with over 60 internet-enabled computers.



The Library has a collection consisting of over 10,000 very relevant titles, bound newspapers - Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times with back issues since 2007, dissertations – both print and electronic versions.



Others include electronic textbooks and 41 databases – which give access to several journal articles, books and teaching, learning and research materials.