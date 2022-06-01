GIJ Rector advises students to acquire relevant global competences

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, others at 60th anniversary of AIS

Source: GNA

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Rector of Ghana Institute of Journalism, has advised students of the Akosombo International School to be ethically minded and acquire competencies that would make them relevant in the global market spheres.

“You need to be disciplined to inquire about the world, seek information and build your competencies and be the blazing trail in all your future endeavours, “he advised.



He charged the students to pursue knowledge with excellence, respect their leaders and colleagues and see every challenge as an opportunity to learn and improve their lives.



The Professor said this on Tuesday at the launch of the School’s 60th anniversary in Accra on the theme: “AIS at 60: Educating Tomorrow’s Leaders Today.”



He said Africa needed a new type of leader whose humility and integrity were unparalleled to advance the course of education.



Prof Kwansah-Aidoo advised school management to be assertive and be guided by the tenet of integrity devoid of vices that would derail the mandate of improving quality education in the country and beyond.

“To succeed in the educational space, it is necessary to acquire new sets of skills that will be relevant to the 21st century,” he said.



He said COVID-19 had taught the educational sector the need to explore technology and advised educational institutions not to rest on their ores, but to leverage the digital platform for effective teaching and learning.



“Educators must learn to use basic digital literacy skills in the curriculum to ensure that no students are left behind. This is critical because innovation is vital to the country’s socio-economic development,” he said.



He advised the students to have a disciplined mind and be committed to lifelong learning to improve their career lives for a better future and as well explore other opportunities to transform their growth.



Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive, Volta River Authority (VRA), said the School had grown to provide a comprehensive and holistic education for all, doubled its streams at the basic level and six streams at the secondary level with the support of the Authority and management of the School.

He said VRA, as the shareholder of the School, was 60 years in 2021 and had nurtured and supported the institution to enhance education including the Energy Conservation Campaign in 2020, which received international recognition.



He commended successive management and all stakeholders for supporting the School to grow to that level and urged the management to provide quality, innovative and lifelong educational solutions to the students to be productive in life.



Mr Julius Kog-Der, the Headmaster of the School, said the institution since its establishment in 1962, had churned out distinguished personalities like Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady and Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.



He said the school had excelled in many fields of disciplines including music awards, Microsoft awards for teaching and learning, Presidential awards in BECE and best international school games.



The Headmaster said the School had lined up activities till October 2022 including a fund-raising ceremony to improve infrastructure to meet the increasing demand of students, calling on old students to support the initiative.