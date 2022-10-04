0
GIJ-SRC Women's Commission launches Women's Week Celebration 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 04 At 6k.jpeg A photo of the launch of GIJ-SRC Women's Week Celebration 2022

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: GIJ-SRC

The Women's Commission of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has launched its annual women's week celebration themed "Woman, Own your space!".

The event took place at the forecourt of GIJ's ringway campus in Osu at 10:00 am with opening remarks from the former secretary of the Women’s Commission, Caleb Asante Annor.

In the keynote address by the current Women's Commissioner, Miss Khadijah Leticia Aikins, she encouraged women to make use of every opportunity they came across so they could become agents of change in their societies.

"In this age and time when opportunities are gradually opening up for women, we need women who will grab these opportunities and run with them. We need women who will enter these rooms and make themselves so relevant that replacing them isn't an option" she said.

Speaking about the imposition of the 20% luxury tax in Sanitary pads, the Women’s commissioner questioned how Ghana could attain its goal of maintaining menstrual hygiene among females if the prices of Sanitary pads were are unbelievable.

"Today, I Leticia Khadija Aikins, Women's Commissioner of the GIJ-SRC, add my voice and the voices of the entire GIJ female students' community to the numerous voices fighting for the exemption of taxes on sanitary pads. How can a nation preach menstrual hygiene when the average prices of sanitary pads are almost equivalent to the minimum wage rate in our country? How can we as a country preach menstrual hygiene when the person you are preaching can't afford a three-square meal let alone a sanitary pad? She stressed.

She also formally outdoored the lineup of activities to mark the one-week celebration.

MON. 3RD OCTOBER - WEEK LAUNCH

TUE. 4TH OCTOBER - DEBATE

WED. 5TH OCTOBER - COOK FOR HER

THUR. 6TH OCTOBER - DIGITAL TRAINING

FRI. 7TH OCTOBER - PINK CONVERSATION BY THE FIRESIDE

SAT. 8TH OCTOBER - SEMINAR

SUN. 30TH OCTOBER - MISS COMMUNICATOR FINALE

