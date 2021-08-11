GIJ SRC blows about GH¢200,000 in 3 months - Report

Students Representative Council of GIJ logo

• The GIJ SRC has been alleged to have spent about ¢200k in 3 months

• GhanaWeb has exclusive information about the bank statements



• Previous SRC executives also misappropriated funds during their teniure



The Students Representative Council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism is alleged to have spent over two hundred thousand cedis in a space of three months.



The new executives were elected via online voting in April 2021 at a time lectures were taking place online because of a Coronavirus lockdown. They subsequently took office in May.



Records show that at the time of assuming office, students had paid their SRC dues amounting to GH¢222,141.12.



However, information and bank statements exclusively available to GhanaWeb reveals that only GH¢32,161.99 of the amount is left in the SRC coffers.

In an interview with Deep Dive TV in July 2021, the current SRC president, Nii Lante Lamptey revealed that his cabinet had spent a chunk of the money renovating the SRC office, operating the shuttle service, WiFi, buying a photocopier for the office as well as buying three laptops at GH¢3,000 each.



The SRC recently organized its week celebration where a chunk of the money was also spent organizing a football tournament, the Akwaaba trip, SRC music night among others.



With a few weeks to end the current SRC’s tenure in office, students are yet to receive souvenirs they are entitled to.



See photos of the bank statements below







A number of students say they have lost confidence in the SRC in the midst of many unresolved issues.

The previous executives were also alleged to have misappropriated dues according to an audit report.



The Audit Committee, led by Abdulai Sakaa said, “In the Committee’s probe of the bank records of the SRC during our work, we discovered some amounts of money that were withdrawn from the coffers by the immediate past administration that we believe were unsanctioned by General Assembly.”



Meanwhile, the former SRC President Joseph Agbezuke, has issued a statement denying reports of misappropriating funds.



