GIJ announces date for commencement of academic activities

Academic activities will commence on Monday, February 28, 2022

Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has announced interim reopening arrangements following the decision by the University Teachers Association to call of its six-week-old strike.

According to the management of the university, “lectures for all students will commence on Monday, 28th February, 2022.”



In a release by the academic affairs of the University, “lectures for the first semester of the 2021/22 academic year will adopt blended approach” – thus in person and online.



The strike by UTAG which coincided with the commencement of the 2022 academic year, led to a halt in academic activities across the various public tertiary universities across the country.



The lecturers have been demanding from the government, an improvement in their conditions of service.

The strike has led to a protracted legal battle between UTAG and the National Labour Commission who dragged UTAG to court over their strike.



Deciding to suspend their strike, UTAG said it is giving the government two weeks to resolve their concerns or they back down and continue with the industrial action.



Read the full release by the management of GIJ below:



