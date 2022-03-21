GIJ officially matriculate freshmen

GIJ matriculation

Ghana Institute of journalism (GIJ) on Friday 18th March, 2022, came out with a grand matriculation to welcome all freshmen and officially accept them into the institution.

GIJ recognized as one of the best universities in Ghana specialized in communication studies with active and competent lecturers, the rector of the institution, Professor Kwamena Kwansah Aidoo introduced freshmen into the school and urged them to take good advantage of this opportunity to bring positive impact on their academics.



He advised students to stay focus, abstain from activities that contradict their studies and work harder towards their academics as it's their basic purpose being in the institution.



He urged all undergraduate students to fully enjoy extra-curricula activities in the institution, make good friends with positive influence, and enjoy the journey of tertiary institutions.

He also said, GIJ had made arrangements for sports facilities at the University of Ghana to meet in impending Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) games.



The president of GIJ, Edem Dei Tutu urged students interested in sports to show up in their numbers, get the necessary training and prepare for the upcoming GUSA games. He said, SRC has more plans for sports, they are working with the sports commission to build a strong team to face this GUSA Games.