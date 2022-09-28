GIJ to host maiden webinar for prospective students

Flier for the webinar

Source: Kate Yaa Wodenya, Contributor

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), through the Faculty of Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing (FOPAM), is set to host an experience-driven virtual event for prospective students who are looking to join the next crop of excellent communicators.

The event, which will bring together alumni, current students, and staff to share insights and experiences about the institute, is slated for Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:00am GMT.



This was announced by the Faculty of PR, Advertising, and Marketing in a series of social media engagements with CENDLOS being the lead sponsor.



According to the faculty, the webinar is in response to the growing need for prospective students to learn about the institute and position GIJ as the foremost and most preferred academic destination for communication sciences in Ghana.



"The webinar will cover our admission processes, campuses, facilities, brief interviews with key alumni and current students, virtual tours, student life, programmes and key courses, a Q&A session, and any relevant information that increases the chances of prospective students and positions them to be shortlisted for admissions at GIJ, which is by far the destination for higher education in communication sciences in Sub-Saharan Africa."



The theme of the virtual event is “The GIJ Experience: Joining the next generation of excellent communicators”.



The concept "This is GIJ-A GIJ Experience Webinar" will take the form of a virtual open-day event that brings alumni, prospective, and current students together to share their positive experiences and the impact GIJ has made in their careers and accumulation of knowledge and social lives. Prospects will have a rare opportunity to ask questions and seek clarifications during the virtual event.

The GIJ Faculty of Public Relations, Advertising, and Marketing was established in January 2011 and became fully operational in August of that year.



Before this time, it was only a department that ran alongside other departments in the institute. Currently, the faculty includes academics with many years of experience in industry, and as a result, our students benefit from a combination of academic research knowledge and corporate experience.



The Ghana Institute of Journalism is the premier university for media and communication training in Ghana.



GIJ is the first school of journalism in Ghana and became a pioneer in the Sub-Saharan African Region when it was established in 1959.



Beginning as a certificate-awarding institution, GIJ has grown into a university that awards not only diplomas and bachelor’s degrees, but also master’s degrees and, by extension, certificates for short courses.



To register for the free event, sign up here: (https://tinyurl.com/nburn6mp).