GIMPA declares tough stance on sexual harassment

Section of students admitted to Takoradi campus of GMSA

Source: GNA

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has reiterated its stance to protect students and staff, who face incidents of sexual harassment on their various campuses.

Subsequently, the school has developed a sexual harassment policy to ensure students and staff lived and work harmoniously with each other.



Dr (Mrs) Augustina Akonnor, the Dean of Students, gave the assurance at the 19th matriculation ceremony to formally admit students of the Takoradi campus.



She entreated members of the University, especially the students to read thoroughly the sexual harassment policy and not hesitate to report to the university authorities, whenever they fall victim to sexual harassment.



Some 53 students were admitted to the Takoradi campus of the school to pursue various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.



Dr Akonnor described the matriculation ceremony as a brief but significant event on the calendar of every university, which officially recognized the admitted students as full-time junior members of the university.



She administered the matriculation oath and pledge, which enjoined the students to, among other things, observe the statutes, rules and regulations of the school, to study diligently and with integrity and academic honesty.

She urged the newly admitted students to be well informed and rounded individuals, be responsible members of the university and remain focused on achieving academic excellence.



She said GIMPA over the years had offered to continue capacity building programmes for both public and private sectors, adding that the school always found strategic ways to serve its students better.



Dr Akonnor assured that GIMPA would not compromise on quality as it would continue to uphold standards and warned that cheating and other forms of malpractices would not be entertained.



Madam Rita Alice, on behalf of the students, said they had accepted the challenge to pursue excellence and that they would leave no stone unturned.



However, she appealed to the university to contribute to their vision of achieving academic excellence by providing a conducive environment to enhance teaching and learning while pledging that they would remain disciplined throughout their stay on campus.