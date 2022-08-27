GIPC’s Ghana Club 100 Awards returns

Dignitaries at the launch of the 19th edition of the event

After a two-year break owing to the Covid 19 Pandemic, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is gearing up to host the 19th edition of its esteemed Ghana Club 100 awards in October at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The Ghana Club 100 is an annual compilation of 100 outstanding companies in Ghana’s business landscape, with the goal of honoring and rewarding businesses who are making remarkable accomplishments in their respective business fields.



Launching the event at the GIPC office in Accra, the theme for this year’s event was unveiled as “Ghana’s Private Sector, a Catalyst for Post-Pandemic Economic Transformation”.



Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC Yofi Grant pointed that the theme was relevant in more ways than one, as most firms utilized the crisis as a stimulus to accelerate change in almost every element of their work.



“As such, these businesses sought out new partnerships and alliances to boost their technology investment and implementation. Others also pursued new opportunities to strengthen their supply networks and grow markets and it’s only fair that we acknowledge their perseverance.”



“The resilience of these companies in times of crises underscores the argument that the private sector is, in fact, the engine of our economic development,” he continued.

“As a result, a robust recovery from the pandemic and return to normal of the economy would necessitate policies that foster a vibrant private sector while also allowing enterprises to build up and create jobs on a big scale. For us at the GIPC, we will continue to build channels for investments and partnerships that will provide value to the economy as a whole’’.



Ranking Partners for this year’s GC100, is KPMG who will select and rank the nominated Companies from across all sectors of the economy. Speaking at the launch, the Senior Manager, Advisory from KPMG Reindolf Annor expressed the audit firm’s excitement to partner the GIPC to recognize businesses that are striving to make an impact in the Ghanaian economy. He said, “we are on board to collate, anayze and rank eligible companies based on fair principles and criteria”.



About Ghana Club 100



The Ghana Club 100 awards were launched for the first time on Monday, March 23, 1998, under the leadership of the GIPC’s then-CEO, Mr. Kwesi Ahwoi. The event’s major goal was to introduce a mechanism for ranking Ghana’s top 100 companies, while also encouraging and supporting the private sector to expand and thrive in order to compete on a global scale.



The believes that this will aid instil the character and confidence needed by Ghanaian enterprises to compete in the global marketplace.

The main objectives of the GC 100 were:



• Create a database of the top 100 viable companies to serve as an annual “who’s who” on the



Ghana corporate business calendar and promote Ghana’s corporate capacity through



creative media vehicles and activities.



• To use the club to secure government support and action in order to improve Ghana’s

corporate sector’s international competitiveness.



• Collaborate with club members to improve Ghana’s private sector development through



strategic push and pull linkages.



• Foster an open information culture within the corporate sector.



• Provide incentives for improved corporate performance; and

• Create uniform criteria for evaluating corporate performance