GIPC grateful to KGL group for supporting maiden edition of Diaspora Investment Summit

Officials of KGL in a photo with Ken Ofori-Atta and Yofi Grant

KGL Group, a wholly-owned Ghanaian group of subsidiaries, lent support to host the maiden edition of the Ghana Diaspora Investment Summit 2021 organized by the Ghana Investments Promotions (GIPC).

The event held under the theme 'The New Normal: Leveraging Diaspora Investments To Build Back Better’ sought to highlight diasporan collaborative investments as an integral lever to spur rebound growth in the fall out of the global pandemic.



The summit brought together policymakers, corporate entities, private sector business and investors, both local and across the diaspora, to engage, identify entry barriers and propose viable solutions to create an enabling environment to foster direct local investments.



The two-day event was held on June 23rd and 24th at the Kempinski Hotel, and as part of the keynote addresses, Mr Yoofi Grant (CEO, GIPC) and Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta (Minister of Finance) provided an overview of the collaborative effort between Government and the GIPC to minimize entry barriers to investments and provide a sustainable environment conducive to business growth.



Mr. Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, speaking from his perspective as a diasporan entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience working across multiple industries, highlighted the need for multilateral collaboration and diaspora socio-economic inclusion.



Recounting from his experience working in the UK and Ghana across different sectors, Agriculture, Fintech, Trade Finance, Technology and his most recent venture into technology service delivery partnerships with public sector institutions such as the NLA, Mr. Dadey broke down inward investments into four distinct categories: Remittances, Direct, Portfolio and Philanthropic investments.

In his submission at the event, Mr. Dadey also identified a two-prong approach of a deliberate policy on the part of Government to drive local and diaspora collaboration combined with promoting the revenue generation success stories of diasporans, as levers to make direct investments attractive and guide prospective investors across the diaspora to navigate the boundless local investment opportunities in Ghana.



The two-day event also provided a business development platform for participants to engage across different sectors: Agriculture, Real Estate, Technology, Fin-Tech and FMCG under a series of structured business to business sessions.



Mr. Dadey has been a strong advocate for diasporan collaboration, and instrumental in initiating the recent edition of the Diasporan Homecoming Summit in 2017 and the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit in the UK, platforms which collectively roped in significant investments to leverage Ghana’s burgeoning opportunities.



The event climaxed with Mr. Alex Dadey reaffirming KGL Group's commitment to fostering local and diaspora socio economic inclusion as sponsors for the maiden Diaspora Investment Summit event.