GIS Comptroller General visits Aflao border, urges officers to be proactive

Immigration Officers

The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Lawyer Kwame Asua Takyi, has paid a one-day working visit to the Aflao border and its adjoining entry points in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

His visit follows the president's announcement on the re-opening of the country's land borders after two years of closure due to measures to contain Covid-19.



In a brief meeting with heads of the various security agencies on the Aflao main border, Comptroller Takyi charged the officers to keep their eyes on terrorists and other criminal elements.



"Apart from the trade that we all yearn, or the border communities yearn for, the criminal elements and the terrorists, so we should open our eyes not only here (Aflao) but along the eastern line".



The Comptroller then lamented on smuggling of arms and fuel into the country through the land borders and charged his men to be proactive "It's unfortunate that sometimes we get reports about the smuggling of fuel, smuggling of fuel. We also need to look for smuggling of arms the vehicles that come, critically open our eyes well".



Speaking on collaborative efforts to track down illegality, he urged the various security agencies to have a good relationship with local residents and traditional authorities because "they can give us information about criminal elements among our mist so that we can work effectively".

On logistics and re-engineering of security agencies in the country, he revealed that "The president has approved a four-year manpower development for all the security agencies, never in the history of this country, I cannot disclose the amount, but it is in millions of dollars to retool all the agencies".



He mentioned that the money would be used to purchase equipment and some vital materials, such as weapons, boots, uniforms, touch lights and among the rest which are needed for the security agencies to encourage them to work effectively.



The Comptroller and his entourage also paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Togbe Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, where they had a thorough discussion on how to create a serene working environment for security officers in the area.



On his part, the Chief commended the work of the Immigration Service in the Aflao enclave and charged them to continue the good work.



He, however, lamented the poor working relationship on the side of some officers and asked the Comptroller to advise such officers.

Togbe Amenya emphasised the need to create a good working environment for officers as well as retool them.



The Comptroller General, accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, toured the Akanu Ecowas border and Kpoglo Cargo entry point.



Meanwhile, commercial activities on the shoulders of the Aflao border have been slow, but authorities are very optimistic that things will bounce back soon.