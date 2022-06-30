GIS begins probe into sex trafficking following news report

File photo: Sex Workers

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it has initiated an investigation into reports of sex trafficking in Koforidua following an investigative piece by Starr News’ Eastern Regional correspondent Kojo Ansah.

Starr News investigation has revealed young female Nigerians including minors are being trafficked to Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital for sexual exploitation through the conspiracy of some Ghanaians and Nigerians under the pretext of securing decent and well-paying jobs for them in Ghana however forced into prostitution upon arrival.



The Bula Spot and Little Ben area are the two notorious brothels being used by the traffickers to house their victims in Koforidua.



These facilities are located within 15 and 10 minutes walking distance respectively from the Regional Headquarters of Ghana Immigration Service in Koforidua.



The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is one of the security agencies mandated by the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 Act 694 to help combat the transnational crime of trafficking in Ghana.



Regrettably, the Eastern Regional Command of Ghana Immigration Service is oblivious of the menace which has existed for over 5 years claiming it has not come to their attention.



A statement issued Monday, June 27, 2022, by the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service to set the records straight said “there had not been any complaints with evidence of foreign nationals engaging in sex trafficking in the Metropolis. It has also not come to the attention of the Command that any illegal activities undertaken by any foreign nationals have not been swiftly responded to”.

The statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Rita Talata Ayine further said “We also want to make it clear to the general public that the Command does not shy away from Media interactions and engagement. The Command wishes to state that this publication has no substance but only an attempt to mar the reputation that the Service has built over the years amidst limited resources in ensuring that non-Ghanaians abide by the laws of the country”.



The press statement continued that, the Service has put in tremendous efforts in



sensitizing the general public, especially property owners and landlords on the



Immigration laws and their responsibilities in helping the Service remove or regularize foreign nationals who are living in the country illegally.



“The Command wishes to entreat the general public that the Service is ever ready to collaborate with the media and the general public and be encouraged to voluntarily give information to the Service concerning any suspected illegal migrants for the appropriate actions to be taken.



This, notwithstanding, the Command is treating this as a complaint and following up with investigations to establish the veracity of the publication.