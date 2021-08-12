GITAC makes impact at 2021 business explosion conference

Some dignitaries at the program

Source: Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber

The Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC) has come up with the 2nd Edition of its flagship and business transformational programme dubbed BUSINESS EXPLOSION, held at La Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

In collaboration with the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC), the Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber, hosted dignitaries from both the public and private sectors of the country at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra with the primary idea of facilitating and nurturing businesses for a mutually beneficial relationships between Ghana and India to promote and enhance trade, investment and cultural interactions between these countries.



The maiden edition hosted all foreign partners of GITAC from Canada, India and Dubai. This year’s event increased its audience by hosting dignitaries as Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Minister of Trade and Industries, Hon. Freda Prempeh- Minister of State for Works and Housing.



Managing partner for ROC citizenship Dubai and Canada, Lisa Mc Shine arrived in Ghana, a day ahead of the program from Canada as Mr. Sihle Bam, CEO of Riqville of South Africa was present.



The queen mother of Gomoa Dago, Obaapanyin Aduafowaa represented people of the central region of Ghana.



Management of the chamber honoured Amb. (Dr.) Mike Oquaye Jnr and other dignitaries for their supportive efforts towards growth of the operations of the organisation. The President of Chamber Mr. Dominic Oduro-Antwi expressed his maximum heart joy for honouring such great personalities of the land.

Officials of the ceremony commended the management of GITAC and GATAC for such great initiative introduced to the Ghanaian Business community. Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader in an interview stated that it has been a great pleasure for him to be part this remarkable event.



Adding up he advised that growing businesses show try to add value to their operations to encourage investors globally.



Visiting Ghana for the first time, Mr. Sihle Bam from South Africa spoke on the concept of Smart Cities and advised, adopting strategies to develop the African continent will help countries in the sub region to grow faster.



Women empowerment, being a key component of the United Nations Development agenda, came to bear, when Ms. Saadia Lakehal from Canada spoke on the need to encourage Women to venture into Agriculture to promote food security and sustainability.



Mrs. Lisa McShine, being part of maiden edition of the GITAC Business Explosion lauded the Ghanaian business community for their patronage of the event as he spelt out the enormous opportunities available in the ROC citizenship Investment project.

Other participants of the program commended the organisers for making the 2nd edition very successful and hoping to welcome the third edition soon



The president of GITAC Mr. Dominic Oduro-Antwi was overwhelmed with the patronage of the day’s event as he thanked all officials and participants for being present.



He advised business owners to subscribe to the support system of the chamber to enjoy all benefits available both locally and international. He finally promised businesses to expect greater heights in the next edition of the GITAC AND GATAC Business Explosion.