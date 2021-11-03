GITTA 2021: Cyberteq wins Cybersecurity Consulting Company of the year

Cyberteq, a cyber consulting company

Source: Kwesi Omega, Contributor

Cyberteq, a cyber consulting company has been crowned the Cybersecurity Consulting Company of the year at Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Award (GITTA) which was held on October 29th, 2021 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The 11th edition of GITTA, themed, “Rewarding and Promoting Excellence in Digital Innovations” awarded two-year-old Ghanaian cybersecurity consulting company that prides itself in taking new and innovative approach to solving cybersecurity challenges – a feat that earned them the top spot at the just ended GITTA 2021.



CEO of Cyberteq, Ben Tagoe couldn’t hide his excitement after picking up the award. He thanked God and patted his team at the back.



“Achieving this feat in just two years of operation in Ghana is a remarkable accomplishment. It affirms our innovative approach to solving the cybersecurity challenge… and I want to thank all our customers who believed in us and our innovative approach.” He stated.



The C.E.O furthered with a piece of advice for businesses saying, "Digitisation of a business brings several benefits. There is efficiency, transparency, cost reduction, and customer satisfaction among others. Going forward, companies should make cyber security a core aspect of their business."



Cyberteq, an innovative cybersecurity consulting company established in Ghana in 2019 has made giant strides in Information Security, Management of Security Operation Centres, Security Solutions, and Digital Forensics among others.



He mentioned that one key threat in digitization is the increased risk of cyber-attacks. “This risk needs to be mitigated, and organizations must stay ahead of the cybercriminals who orchestrate these attacks. Our specialty at Cyberteq is to take care of these cybersecurity risks so that organizations can focus on their core business.” He stressed.

The organizers of the award, InstinctWave partnered with Ghana Telecom Chamber for this year’s edition.



The GITTA platform which is described by many as the ‘Oscars’ of the ICT and Telcom Industry in Ghana brought together top decision-makers in the sector to celebrate, honour, and shine the spotlight on those working across the information technology industry and innovators who have worked tirelessly to deliver top-notch technological innovations that ultimately achieves incredible successes for their clients.



Congratulations to all nominees and winners who have worked tirelessly and whose efforts led to Ghana’s current cyber security rating as number three in Africa by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) on its Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI).



“As you can see, helping Ghana maintain the recent ranking is something we have done well in the past two years and have an award to show for it.” He ended smiling.



