GJA Election Dispute Adjudication Committee to submit report March 4

Logo of the Ghana Journalist Association | File Photo

Source: GNA

The Election Dispute Adjudication Committee (EDAC) set up by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to resolve matters pertaining to the Association’s 2021 elections is to submit its report by March 4, 2022.

“The process has been painstakingly slow, but it is an exercise intended to thoroughly investigate the claims and counterclaims made, gather requisite evidence and data from the GJA and interested parties to buttress the claims and assist in the verification and evaluation of the evidence available to the committee,” a statement from the Committee said.



The Election Dispute Adjudication Committee said investigations into claims by parties had been fraught with delays in the submission of relevant documentary evidence requested to ascertain the claims, allegations or statements made by the Association and the petitioners but hopeful the report would be ready by March 4.



It, therefore, urged representatives of the Association to promptly comply and submit the requested document to expedite the decision-making process.

The Committee also called for calm among the membership and all interested parties to, “...allow the Elections Dispute Adjudication Committee to get to the bottom of the matter.”



The elections were postponed indefinitely in 2020 after a member took the Association to court over the legitimacy of the current leadership to organise the polls, arguing that their tenure had expired.



Some members also petitioned the Election Dispute Adjudication Committee over the credibility of the voters register.