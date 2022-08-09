0
Menu
News

GJA condoles with Bernard Avle over loss of his wife

Bernard Avle And Wife, Justine Avle Bernard and his late wife, Justine

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned an alleged attack on Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, Director of News of Accra-based Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

It also condoled with Bernard Koku Avle, General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV over the loss of his wife.

The Association, in a statement issued and signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary, asked for the good Lord to strengthen Mr Avle, his children and family for the loss of their loved one.

“The GJA has contacted the two broadcast journalists to sympathise with them,” it said.

The death of the wife of the Morning Show Host and former Journalist of the Year occurred on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

On the alleged attacked by unknown assailants on Kofi Adomah which occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, the statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, read in part:

“We find the attack heinous and dastardly, and call on the Ghana Police Service to launch immediate investigations into the attack.

“The GJA wishes Kofi Adoma Nwanwani a speedy recovery, ”it added.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up