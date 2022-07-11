GJA elections monetised? - Veteran journalists, others wonder

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour is the GJA President

After the recent elections held by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), many who believed that it is time for a breath of fresh air to enter into the association were left disappointed as their preferred candidates failed to emerge as winners.

The presidential era of Roland Affail Monney ended with him not seeking reelection.



However, veteran journalist Teye Kitcher believes the association would have regained its lost glory by voting the entire Monney team out.



Since the candidate Kitcher was supporting lost the election, he took to social media and stated that his conscience and principles would not make him join an association such as the GJA that has been sold to the highest bidder.



Kitcher believes in the widespread reported rumours that the elections were monetised by some powerful and influential individuals within the Ghanaian society.



"I am formally resigning from the GJA. My conscience and principles would not make me belong to an association which has been sold. How can journalists speak against the monetisation of politics? I am nobody, but I feel the GJA, has just been destroyed," Teye Kitcher wrote on his Facebook timeline.

Another veteran journalist, Lloyd Evans, feels that the Ghanaian journalist has been and continues to be subservient to politicians and businessmen.



"For how long will Ghanaian Journalists be subservient to Politicians and Businessmen," Evans' post read.



Background



Albert Kwabena Dwumfour was elected the new Ghana Journalists Association President, on Friday, June 24, 2022.



Dwumfour, media consultant and Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group of Companies fended off competition from the Editor of the Ghanaian Times and former General Secretary of the GJA, Dave Agbenu, and Communications Consultant Gayhart Mensah.

While Albert Dwumfuor polled 233 votes, Gayheart Mensah got 181 votes and Dave Agbenu had 142 votes.



Over 800 members of the GJA cast their ballots on June 24, 2022, to elect the new national and regional executives.



Meanwhile, Affail Monney, the immediate-past President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has officially handed over office to his successor, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour.



The GHA has had serious challenges in recent years including poor awards ceremonies and the inability of members to submit well-labelled entries for their awards.



Even the Government of Ghana as per Information minister Jojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced at recent GJA awards that it will sponsor the training of GJA members in the critical analysis including features and editorials.

The association has to date not been able to define who a journalist is.



This affects its membership drive and election list every year.



For example, the GJA is still unable clearly decide what to do with those not formally trained in journalism, but practice effectively through various online media platforms.



