GJA mourns departed journalist

Affail Monney is the GJA president

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) branch in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions is mourning the passing of “colleague, brother, and friend” Richard Kwaku Agyei.

The journalist with Service Radio in Sunyani, Richard Kwaku Agyei, died on Friday, October 29.



“We wish to express our utmost sadness and pain in the untimely passing of our colleague, brother, and friend, Richard Kwaku Agyei,” began a statement signed by regional chairman Larry Paa Qwesi Moses.

“We however take consolation in the fact that Kwaku was a player on the theatre stage and after playing his part admirably will be heard of no more, but his memory will linger on.



“We console the management and staff of Service radio, as well as the family of our fallen comrade and give the fullest assurance that executives and members of Ghana Journalists Association in the three regions (Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo) will fully participate in all ceremonies to give Richard Kwaku Adjei a befitting farewell to the other world.”