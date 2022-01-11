GJA must sit-up on welfare of journalists – Edem Agbana

Deputy National Youth Organizer of NDC, Edem Agbana

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has asked the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) leadership to resolve issues with the condition of service for journalists.

He noted that the welfare of journalists in Ghana is not the best, a situation he believes exposes some media practitioners to inducement.



He was contributing to a discussion on the New Day show with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Tuesday, January 11, regarding the National Media Capacity Enhancement programme, a programme designed by the government through the Ministry of Information to provide training for some 250 journalists annually across the country.



Edem Agbana raised issues about the government organising this capacity enhancement programme.

In his view, it has the propensity of compromising the journalists who are supposed to be neutral.



To him, the GJA should have been the organisers of such an event, not the government.



“The Ghana Journalists Association must sit upon the issues of welfare of journalists. We need to have a whole conversation about the welfare of journalists,” he said.