GJA president enters appearance in bribery allegation suit

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

Lawyers for the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) president, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, have entered an appearance in the suit brought against the GJA.

Justice Adoboe had dragged the Association (1st Defendant), its former president Roland Affail Monney (2nd Defendant) and Albert Dwumfour (3rd Defendant) to court following the controversies of the recently held elections.



At the Accra High Court (General Jurisdiction 10) on Monday, August 22, 2022, the Court adjourned the case to October 11, 2022, due to the unavailability of some of the defence lawyers said to be on legal vacation.



The Plaintiff’s lead lawyer had told the Court, presided over by Justice Nyadu that, he had not been served with any process from the Defendants’ lawyers after they had been served with the summons.



But the court said, the Counsel for the 3rd Defendant was out of the country on a legal vacation but had entered an appearance in the matter.



Counsel for the Plaintiff wondered why his colleague on the other side would have travelled out when the case was being heard.

The court said lawyers are entitled to their legal vacation, including he (Plaintiff’s Lawyer), hence the 3rd Defendant’s Lawyer cannot be faulted for having taken his legal vacation.



The presiding judge, Justice Nyadu subsequently adjourned the case to October 11 2022.



On June 30, this year, journalist Justice Lee Adoboe filed an injunction suit against the swearing-in ceremony over allegations of bribery levelled against Mr Dwumfour in the lead-up to the polls.



Mr. Adoboe wanted those allegations investigated first before the swearing-in.



Per his suit, Adoboe is praying the court to, among others, declare that the “offer of cash, favours, and/or incentives by the 3rd defendant [Mr Dwumfour] and Samuel Amoh Tobin, to members of 1st defendant association in the Western Region, constitutes an electoral malpractice under article 52 of the GJA constitution”.