GJA urges media to support Green Ghana Project

The Ghana Journalist Association(GJA) has called on the media to participate in the Green Ghana Project.



The project is a national initiative to plant five million trees across the country.



A press statement released by the GJA said “it is urging all journalists and media houses to play a pivotal role in this project as they saturate the airwaves and liter their newspapers with relevant programmes, situational reports, exciting stories and well-researched features.

The aim is to get an overwhelming majority of Ghanaians to participate in and assume ownership of the tree planting exercise", the statement said.



Earlier in June 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to plant more trees to preserve the country’s forest cover and the environment.



The President stressed that “We cannot sit by and watch as our trees, flora and fauna are wiped out. Our very existence is tied directly to the survival of trees. Without the oxygen produced by trees, we cannot survive as humans.



“Lend your support to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as it executes this ambitious national assignment. I will be planting a tree and I expect you too to plant one. Let us make Ghana green.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has also stated that planting five million trees is a big investment in the country’s forestry sector.