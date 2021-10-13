GJA welcomes provision of licenses to 133 radio stations

Roland Affail Monney, President of Ghana Journalists Association

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed that it is well pleased with the decision of the National Communications Authority (NCA) to grant 133 radio stations approval to return to the airwaves.

President of the Association, Roland Affail Monney, in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, described the development as “good news.”



“This was good news because the principle is that once you touch one or two journalists or media house, then you have touched the whole association. Since NCA used its power as prescribed in the National Communication Act 2008 to close down certain radio stations, we have not been happy.”



Affail Monney touted that the media has been pivotal in the progress of the country’s democracy and participation in governance. According to him, the contributions of the media to the country cannot even be “quantified in monetary terms.”

He encouraged authorities to continue to accept criticism from the media in good fate. He adds that as an association, their criticisms are never based on political sides.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that a total of 133 FM radio broadcasting authorizations have been given approval.



The Authority noted that this includes new applications from entities whose FM radio stations were closed down after the 2017 FM Audit as well as existing stations that applied for renewal of their expired FM Radio broadcasting authorizations.