GLC bill: Sam Okudzeto mocks Dafeamekpor and Sosu

A former president of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Sam Okudzeto, has mocked the two NDC MPs over their Private Members Bill seeking an amendment to the Legal Profession Act, 1960, Act 32 to bring reforms to Ghana’s legal education.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP of South Dayi, and Francis-Xavier Sosu Madina MP also want a redefinition of the functions of the General Legal Council and to provide for reforms in legal education such that accredited Faculties of Law with the requisite facilities would be licensed to run professional law courses, and provide for discipline of lawyers and related matters to give effect to Article 37 (1) of the Constitution.



This proposed amendment is coming at a time when some 499 First Degree holders in Law, who are reported to have passed the Ghana School of Law entrance examination, have been denied admission.



Speaking on this development, Sam Okudzeto described the MPs as ‘jokers’ while questioning their understanding of the law.

“If they (the two MPs) are lawyers, then their understanding of the law leaves a lot of question.



“I have been a member of the disciplinary committee for a number of years, I am still there… if I tell you the number of complaints that keep coming there… So, I don’t see how the qualified lawyer is going to appear before the court and you say that those for who we are going to appear before do not have any power of control over their training, or education. It’s a joke. I must confess that they are jokers and I don’t know who they are and I don’t want to know who they are,” Okudzeto told Asaase Radio.







He has therefore advised the two NDC MPs not to create problems for themselves as the laws and rules have been laid out.



“They have problems, I think they should just go and keep quiet because there can be more troubles than they realised in the fact that we are concerned. If you misbehave, we will deal with you in accordance with the rules and laws that have been laid down,” Asaaseradio.com quoted.



