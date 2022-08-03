GLC is taking everybody for granted; law students should boycott upcoming exams - NPP MP

Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro MP, Sylvester Tetteh, has berated the General Legal Council (GLC) for the current brouhaha surrounding the 2022 entrance examination for the Ghana School of Law.

The Member of Parliament (MP) said that the GLC, which is headed by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has continuously taken Ghanaians for granted by setting unreasonable roles for the entrance examination.



The GLC, which is responsible for admissions into the Ghana School of Law, is reported to have asked the students to sign an undertaking which states categorically that they cannot request remarking of their exam papers and/or review of their marks.



“The General Legal Council (GLC) has over the years established credible, rigorous and well-benchmarked systems and procedures for assessing answer booklets and re-checking of same for all candidates before examination results are released.



“Thus, the decision of the General Legal Council in respect of the published results of the Entrance Examination shall be final. No request for re-marking of scripts, re-tallying of scores or review of marks shall be accepted. Candidates cannot also request to see their marked answer scripts or the marking schemes used for marking the questions.

“In view of the above, I undertake to accept without question, the decision of the General Legal Council in respect of the published results of the Entrance Examination as final,” parts of the undertaking read.



Reacting to this in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Sylvester Tetteh urged the students to boycott this year’s examination because it is the only time the council will come to their senses and change the outrageous roles they have set.



“… it (the undertaking) is so sad and I think the GLC is taking almost everybody for granted except themselves. This attitude led all of us (499) students on rampage, finally, they prevailed and I thought they could learn or take a clue from what happened last year. Like somebody suggested they should all come together and boycott the exams – they should all boycott it,” he said.



Tetteh said that he is also bemused by the fact that getting legal education in Ghana is so difficult because of the many roles set by the council.

“It has the problem? Why has legal education (going to Makola) suddenly become like a court that is difficult for people to go and study? I can’t believe why we cannot liberalize legal education,” he said.



He added that because of the barriers created for legal education in the country, state institutions, particularly at the local government level, do not have good lawyers to go study government contracts, and this has led to the state losing a lot of money.



Watch the interview below:





