GLC is treating law students worse than slaves – Kwakye Ofosu

Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

Former Deputy Communication Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has chastised the General Legal Council (GLC) of Ghana for its treatment of law students in the country.

In a tweet shared on August 6, Kwakye Ofosu accused the GLC of continuously treating the students worse than slaves.



He added that the council’s treatment of the students is "totally" unacceptable and must be denounced by all Ghanaians.



“Even slaves had better treatment than what the GLC is serving Ghanaian law students. How can any public or state institution require students to make such an obnoxious undertaking? We must stop this cowardly acceptance of irregular conduct by public office holders and speak out!” the tweet he shared read.



The ex-deputy information minister made these remarks while reacting to an order by the GLC asking students to sign an undertaking which states categorically that they cannot request remarking of their exam papers and/or review of their marks.



“The General Legal Council (GLC) has over the years established credible, rigorous and well-benchmarked systems and procedures for assessing answer booklets and re-checking of same for all candidates before examination results are released.

“Thus, the decision of the General Legal Council in respect of the published results of the Entrance Examination shall be final. No request for re-marking of scripts, re-tallying of scores or review of marks shall be accepted. Candidates cannot also request to see their marked answer scripts or the marking schemes used for marking the questions."



“In view of the above, I undertake to accept without question, the decision of the General Legal Council in respect of the published results of the Entrance Examination as final,” parts of the undertaking read.



The GLC, which is headed by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, is responsible for admissions into the Ghana School of Law.



Read the Kwakye Ofosu's tweets below:





Even slaves had better treatment than what the GLC is serving Ghanaian law students. How can any public or state institution require students to make such an obnoxious undertaking?We must stop this cowardly acceptance of irregular conduct by public office holders and speak out! — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) August 6, 2022

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







IB/FNOQ