GMA cautions gov’t against hasty vaccine mandate implementation

COVID-19 vaccines

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has advised the government against a rash in implementing vaccine mandate in the country.

The GMA in a statement dated February 10, 2022, and signed by the president of the association, Dr. Frank Serebour, rather among other recommendations, called for adherence to the preventive measures.



According to the GMA, “the mandates if hastily implemented may actually worsen antivaccine sentiments and vaccine hesitancy especially when our case count continue to decline.”



“The GMA is however of the considered opinion that vaccine mandates should only be issued as last resort owing to the ethical, legal and practical challenges it may pose,” GMA advised.



The Association continued “GMA is also unaware of any Executive Instrument that has been promulgated given legal backing for any such vaccine mandate.”

Attached is the full statement from the GMA.







