GMA raises concern over non-implementation of aspects of its conditions of service document

The Ghana Medical Association wants the government to institute the Health Impact Assessment

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed grave concern over the non-implementation of aspects of its signed conditions of service document.

They are urging the government to pay heed to the National Labour Commission (NLC) request following engagements with GMA and the employer to forestall any industrial unrest.



The GMA said these in a communique issued at the end of its 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Sunyani from 2nd to 7th November 2021.



Regarding Health Impact Assessment (HIA), the communique said it serves as a tool to highlight interdependencies between different types of impact assessments (environmental, social and human rights), for the purpose of strengthening collaboration towards health promotion and development.

The GMA calls on the government as a matter of urgency to institute a Health Impact Assessment as a requirement in addition to the Environmental Impact assessment conducted prior to the issuance of licenses for mining and related activities.



These assessments will inform the preventive health aspects of transportation, mining and all economic development projects.



We urge the government to review all existing policies and legislations on impact assessments with the view of incorporating HIA. The GMA stands ready to contribute to HIA through the expertise of our members to ensure the safety of all.