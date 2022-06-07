GMA urges government to intensify vaccination exercise as coronavirus cases rise again

The country’s active cases have risen to over 300

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has asked the Ghana Health Service to intensify its vaccination exercise following the rise in our COVID-19 cases especially in the Greater Accra Region.

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Titus Beyuo said the public should be encouraged to get vaccinated.



The country’s active cases have risen to over 300, raising concerns over another wave.



“There must be educational campaigns as the cases begin to rise to get people to volunteer to take the vaccines. At least, people have received the vaccines for well over a year and nothing has happened to them. That should give enough confidence to be vaccinated now.”

The Ghana Health Service has admonished unvaccinated Ghanaians to get vaccinated in the face of the sharp rise in our cases.



“Our latest data shows about 300 cases. This show that the virus is not totally out of the system. We also have flu (H3N2) going around, so a number of people are coughing and sneezing. Most of the test results come out as either H3N2 or COVID-19,” the GHS has said.