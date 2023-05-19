1
GMA warns Ghanaians to take precaution following expected rains

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected over the country with cases of thunderstorm and rains over parts of the coastal sector this morning.

Thunderstorms and rains will be observed over the coast of Ghana later in the day.

However, early morning mist will form over forested and mountainous areas of the southern half.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

