GMA warns Ghanaians to take precaution following expected rains

Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected over the country with cases of thunderstorm and rains over parts of the coastal sector this morning.

Thunderstorms and rains will be observed over the coast of Ghana later in the day.



However, early morning mist will form over forested and mountainous areas of the southern half.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)