GMM call on Muslims to avail themselves to be counted

Source: GNA

The National leadership of the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) has urged all Ghanaians, especially Muslims to avail themselves and get their entire households, counted in this year's National Population and Housing Census.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday in Accra, it said it was the duty of every Muslim to get counted in the third National Population and Housing Census 2021, as this would help gather data or statistics to help the government in its planning and policy formulation for the development of the country.



It said the data generated from the census on the demographics in the country would determine the policy direction of government hence the need for all Muslims to ensure that they were duly captured in the census to ensure that we are not marginalized in policy formulation and implementation in this country.



"We are urging all Muslims living in Ghana to take advantage of this census and get counted. The information you will provide during the census is for statistical purposes only. When a census official visits you: lease be candid enough to provide the right information about yourself and your household and ensure that they ensure that they enter the information you have provided correctly."

The release called on them to also ensure to be counted as a Muslim in column PO9 of the questionnaire and take it upon themselves to educate members of their household on the need for the census.



"In a Hadith, the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW), said, “To keep awake in the border to protect the homeland in Allah’s way is better than all the treasures between the heavens and the earth.”



As Muslims, our contribution to national development is a sacred duty. Let's get involved and get counted."