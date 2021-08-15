GMR renders free medical services to 3500 persons at Atibie

The team attended to over 3500 people at Atibie

Over 3500 persons within the Atibie enclave have benefited from a free five-day medical outreach by the Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) which began on Monday, August 2, to August 6, 2021, in Atibie.

The team rendered services such as paediatric urology, medical, dental, obstetrics, health education among others, a statement has said.



The medical outreach held at the Atibie Government Hospital also administered 7500 medications to the 3500 people and performed minor surgeries to those who participated in the free medical outreach.



The non-profit organization in collaboration with the Kwahu Professional Network (KPN) teamed up and sponsored the registration of NHIS cards for 864 participants.



The GMR registered 500 participants and KPN sponsored the remaining 364 participants.



Additionally, the Ghana Medical Relief offered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to students of Nursing and Midwifery college in Atibie.

The President of GMR, Dr. Samuel Kwapong Owusu expressed his profound gratitude to all those who supported to make this year's medical outreach a success notably



Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso, Ernest Chemist and Dove Pharmaceutical among others and was hopeful subsequent outreaches to deprived communities in Ghana would yield great results.











