GMR renders free medical services to 3500 persons at Atibie

The Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) has successfully ended its free five-day medical outreach which began on Monday, August 2, 3021 to August 6, 2021, in Atibie.

The team rendered services such as Pediatric urology, medical, dental, obstetrics, health education among others to 3500 people.



The medical outreach held at the Atibie government hospital also administered 7500 medications to the 3500 people and performed minor surgeries to those who participated in the free medical outreach.



The non-profit organization in collaboration with the Kwahu Professional Network (KPN) teamed up and sponsored the registration of NHIS cards for 864 participants. The GMR registered 500 participants and KPN sponsored the remaining 364 participants.

Additionally, the Ghana Medical Relief offered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to students of Nursing and Midwifery college in Atibie.



The President of GMR, Dr. Samuel Kwapong Owusu expressed his profound gratitude to all those who supported make this year’s medical outreach a success notably Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso, Ernest Chemist and Dove Pharmaceutical among others and was hopeful subsequent outreaches to deprived communities in Ghana would yield great results.