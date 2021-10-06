GNACOPS cautions against fake researchers

The National Secretariat of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) logo

The National Secretariat of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, (GNACOPS) has said it has received an alert of some people claiming to conduct research work in private schools.

According to GNACOPS, these people come under the pretense that the Ghana National Council of Private Schools has given them the approval to conduct said Research Work.



“The alert disclosed that they have disguised themselves stating that the said work would improve Private Education in the country.



“The Council is by this letter informing all Member Schools to forbid such people from entering their premises, as the Council has not authorized anyone to undertake or conduct any Research Work.

“The Council is therefore advising all Member Schools to be very vigilant. Most people indulge in many activities to commit a crime and tarnish good reputations in recent times,” a statement said.



It added “GNACOPS encourages its members to continue to be guardians to the gate into Private Schools in Ghana, and also assure all with maximum security and support.



“You can contact any of our numbers for clarification if need be.”