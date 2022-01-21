GNAT commiserates with families of victims of explosion

13 people are said to have died from the explosion

PRESS RELEASE



GNAT Commiserates with explosion victims

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) commiserates with the dead and injured families of the explosion at Apiate near Bogoso.



As the leading teacher union with members also teaching in the affected and adjoining communities, we wish to expressly commend the proactiveness of the Ghana Police, National Disaster Management Organisation and other emergency groups in seeking relief and healthcare for victims of the disaster.



GNAT has received reports from members about how the incident has affected school operations and triggered psychological effects on teachers and students in schools in the area.



As disaster relief efforts continue, GNAT wishes to recommend the following;



Provision of psychosocial healthcare support to survivors, other workers like teachers, parents, students and notable residents in communities in and around the disaster zone.

Full investigations into the incident and whether recommended safety measures were adhered to in the transportation of the hazardous materials that caused the explosion.



Appeal to the Ghana Education Service to identify schools in the adjoining communities and assist them with counseling support.



In this time of National grief, GNAT asks all Ghanaians to pray for the surviving victims and affected families.



