GNAT losing members in record numbers to other unions

GNAT

teachers in the country is said to be losing its members in record numbers to other teacher unions perceived to be more aggressive in demanding for and seeking better conditions of service for them.

According to data made available by Honorary Vice President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Bright Simons, GNAT has lost more than 30% of its members to perceived much more radical unions. Other active teacher unions in the country include the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and several others.



“Workers in Ghana seem to be deserting traditional unions in droves. GNAT for example has lost 30%+ of its members, at an accelerating rate. Some are decamping to splinter/upstart unions they perceive as more radical. But the divisions also make unions less influential overall,” Bright Simons tweeted with accompanying data from 1995 -2018.



The data shows that the ratio of teachers who are GNAT members to all teachers under the Ghana Education Service (GES) has fallen from 100% in 1995 to 79% in 2018. This means that at some point all teachers in the public sector belonged to GNAT.









