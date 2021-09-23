GNAT supports 50 needy pupils with educational materials

The beneficiaries with GNAT executives

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has supported 50 needy pupils in two deprived basic schools in the Jaman North and Asunafo South Districts of Bono and Ahafo Regions to aid them in their studies.

The pupils, 25 each, were drawn from the Jenini District Assembly (D/A) Primary in Jaman North and the Nhwenne D/A Primary in the Asunafo South to benefit from that GNAT’s generosity this year.



The items included a school uniform, a school bag, a pair of canvass boots with a pair of socks to match, exercise books, supplementary readers, pens, and pencils for each pupil.



Ms. Phillipa Larsen, the National President of GNAT who did the presentation during the launch of the Association’s 2021 annual week celebration on Wednesday in Sunyani, explained that the pupils were carefully selected from the two schools to ensure gender balance, saying 25 boys and 25 girls thus benefitted.

She said the Association had been making the presentation annually to help reduce the challenge of inadequate education materials confronting pupils in the rural communities and also to encourage beneficiaries to go to school regularly.



Ms. Larsen disclosed as part of the launch, the Association would again present 50 dual-desks and teachers’ tables and chairs to a D/A Primary School at Old Nkomi, an Island community in the Sene East District of Bono East Region.



She urged Ghanaians to continue to support teachers to be able to deliver on their mandate to build a better future for Ghanaian children.