GNAT wants students impacted by Bogoso- Apiate disaster counseled

General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has sent words of condolences to victims in the Bogoso-Apeatse explosion in the western Region.

13 persons perished while 59 got injured in Thursday’s huge explosion at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.



The explosion occurred when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying mining explosives to a mining site on Thursday, 20 January 2022.



Apart from the deaths, the explosion destroyed several domestic and commercial properties.



Some residents of the area who were unhurt had to run for their lives.

A statement signed by the General Secretary for GNAT, Thomas Musah, also commended Ghana Police, the National Disaster Management Organisation, Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency groups for being proactive in seeking relief for victims of the disaster.



According to the statement, the association has received reports from members about how the disaster has affected the entire Apiate community including school operations.



GNAT has since appealed to the Ghana Education Service to identify schools in the adjoining communities and assist them with counseling support.



“GNAT also recommend the Provision of psychosocial healthcare support to survivors, other workers like teachers, parents students and notable residents in communities in and around the disaster zone and Full investigations into the incident and whether recommended safety measures were adhered to in the transportation of the hazardous materials that caused the explosion”, the statement added.