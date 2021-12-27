GNFS appeals to Ghanaians to acquire fire extinguishers

Fire extinguishers

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has noted with concern that the majority of Ghanaian households do not have fire extinguishers despite being a legal requirement.

According to the Service, there are potential situations of fire in every home as people continue to use LPG and electrical gadgets without regard to safety procedures.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Grade One (ACFO1), Frederick Ohemeng, Western Regional Commander of the GNFS appealed to Ghanaians to acquire fire extinguishers to enable them to respond swiftly when fires occur to save lives and properties.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of this year’s Christmas festivities, he said the Service would strictly enforce the law and ensure that every household in Ghana has fire extinguishers.



ACFO Ohemeng noted, that the consequences are dire when fires occur in the home, stressing that measures ought to be put in place to prevent domestic fires.



He said about 60 percent of the total number of cases recorded are domestic and underscored the need for people to be more responsible with the use of electricity and other electrical gadgets in the home.

ACFO Ohemeng stated that some of the causes of domestic fires are a result of illegal connections and poor electrical works.



He, therefore, advised Ghanaians to desist from engaging the services of quack electricians but engage certified electricians to do their wiring and other electrical services.



He mentioned that the Regional command has rolled out various safety education campaign programmes to create awareness among the general public on the need to be responsible when using fire.



He cautioned Ghanaians against indiscriminate burning, especially around their houses, saying there is a high risk of fires in the harmattan season because the atmosphere has become very dry.



“The harmattan season is here and the atmosphere is very dry. During this period we should avoid burning the bushes around our houses, rather, we should weed because small fires can extend to the whole house,” he advised.

The Regional Fire Commander further advised parents and guardians to keep matches away from the reach of children.



He assured that personnel of the Service would be ready to sacrifice their merry-making and be on alert to attend to all fires that might occur during the yuletide.



He, however, called on Ghanaians to celebrate this year’s Christmas in moderation and ensure that the country does not record any casualties during the yuletide.