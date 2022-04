GNFS builds the capacity of fuel station managers in the Central Region

Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Kojo Mbiah

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has built the capacity of 30 managers of fuel stations in the Central Region.

It was aimed at equipping them with international best practices on enforcing the policies during the discharge of fuel into stationery tanks.



Addressing the participants at the opening of the workshop in Cape Coast, Assistance Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), John Amarlai Amartey, the Regional Commander applauded the participants for their commitment to safe environmental practices.



That has cumulated in the region being one of the safest zones in terms of fuel-related disasters and urged them not to be complacent or immune to such disasters.



He grumbled about the Service's inability to always witness the discharge of fuel due to the irregular times they receive a supply.



However, the Regional Commander encouraged them to sustain their commitment to 24hours service delivery and pledged to strengthen fire safety to improve the safety of the stations and guarantee the safety of lives and investment.

Generally, the Commander restated his outfit's urge to sanction facilities or companies that failed to comply with fire safety requirements.



The Service had trained scores of fire inspectors to access public facilities at random to find out compliance with safety standards and that defaulters would be sanctioned.



The target was to ensure that all public places in the country, especially banks educational institutions, entertainment, and recreational centers were secured against fire.



“We are making sure that we have a total coverage of every designated premise all over the country and with this, we are covering sector by sector such as the banking sector, education sector, entertainment, and recreational areas, and so on,” ACFO Amartey said.



Some beneficiaries took turns to ask questions on safety compliance, and registration and gave strong assurance to comply with the policy and other fire safety measures.