GNFS cautions public against fraudsters

Timothy Osafo Affum,angel.jpeg Timothy Osafo-Affum, Director of Public Relations at GNFS

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The management of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned the general public, particularly prospective recruits to desist from making any payment to third parties with the intent of being recruited into the Service.

The GNFS has stated that it “has not contracted any person or group of persons to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf.”

This was contained in statement issued and signed by the Director of Public Relations (PR), Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI), Timothy Osafo-Affum, and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

ACFOI Osafo-Affum outlined the procedures of recruitment into the service as the purchasing of forms online, body selection and inspection of academic certificates and witting an examination.

Others were medical examination and the documentation and issuance of appointment letters.

He indicated that it was important that no one could get around with any of the procedures “by paying any amount of money to any middle-man with the aim of facilitating their recruitment into the Service.”

The Director of the GNFS PR further assured the service’s cooperation with other state agencies to arrest and prosecute all such offenders be it personnel of the service or other people who have made it a habit to defraud prospective recruits.

Pledging GNFS’ commitment to an open, transparent and credible recruitment process, he said all enquiries about recruitment into the Service were to be made through the telephone number 0299341436 for assistance.

