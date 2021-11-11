GNFS to enforce household fire safety law soon – PRO

Timothy Osafo Affum, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) will from next year begin the enforcement of GNFS Act of 1997, Act 537, which requires residential households to enhance fire safety – following the promulgation of Legislative Instrument (LI 2249).

It said the enforcement had been inevitable as the country continues to record high cases of domestic fires.



Per a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement entered by the GNFS, residential homes would be provided with fire detection devices such as fire extinguishers, smoke detectors among others and would be installed for free by the GNFS.



Residents would be issued certificates after training on how to use such equipment during fire outbreaks.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo Affum, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



ACFO Affum stated that the programme would be on a pilot basis and later replicated in other areas.



He said from January to September this year 4,421 fire outbreaks were recorded across the country with 20 deaths and 57 injuries as against 5,027 in 2020.

“Out of the 4,421 cases recorded, the domestic fire was the highest with 1,841, industrial 85, vehicular 528, institutions 125, electrical faults 445, commercial, 767, bush, 424 and others 206.



He said the Service also attended to 616 rescue operations, with 1460 injured and 185 perished.



The Fire PRO indicated that the total cost of damages to property for the period was GHC30,552,457.



He said as part of measures to address the menace of fire outbreaks, the GNFS would continue to educate the public on the need to promote fire safety.



ACFO Affum stated that the Service would also partner with stakeholders such as the Ghana Water Company and Electricity Company of Ghana in addressing the canker in the country.



He said to ensure effective operations, the GNFS was ensuring that all fire tenders in the country were in good condition for use during emergencies.

ACFO Affum said more personnel would also be deployed to the communities to engage members of the community on fire safety.



He advised the public to make fire safety a priority at all times.



“As we approach the dry season this Yuletide, combustible things become dry and we should be careful on how we use fires,” he added.



He said in the event of a fire outbreak, the public should immediately call the service on the national emergency numbers for prompt action.



The PRO said the GNFS was ready for any eventuality and called for continuous public partnership with the Service to ensure that fire outbreaks were reduced.