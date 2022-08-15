0
GNPC adjudged 2022 CRS company of the year at Western Regional Business Awards

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The impact of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) space has once again received recognition as the GNPC Foundation is awarded the CSR company of the year at the 3rd Edition of the Western Regional Business Awards 2022 held at the Best Western Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.

The black-tie dinner event held under the auspice of the Western Regional Coordinating Council recognized and rewarded excellence across all sectors in the Western Region.

The ceremony awarded several individuals and organizations playing significant roles in the growth and development of the business space in the Western region including Media and Entertainment.

The GNPC Foundation warded off competition from several other public institutions in the CSR space to clinch the best award.

Accepting the Award, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, attributed the foundation’s success in the CSR space to GNPC’s overarching commitment to place lives and communities first, aligning with its vision be a leading global oil and gas company, whose operations have a profound impact on the quality of life of the people of Ghana.

He dedicated the Award to the board, management, and staff of GNPC and assured all gathered that the foundation would continue to contribute to the development of the country.

He, therefore, pledged on behalf of the Foundation to do more developmental projects in the country, especially in the Western Region.

