GNPC building US$5 million Institute of Law and Governance at UCC

The Chief Executive of GNPC, Dr. K. K. Sarpong on Monday, August 23, 2021 cut the sod for the construction of a US$5 million multipurpose GNPC Institute of Law and Governance at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Sarpong reiterated GNPC's commitment to providing the necessary funding for the completion of the project but charged the contractor, consultant and the University to do their part to make the project a reality.



"This project is expected to be completed in 24 months and we emphasize that you discharge it and give us value for money," he noted.



Recounting the diligent discussions between the GNPC Board the University led by the immediate past Vice Chancellor Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah and Pro Vice Chancellor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, he said "our vision is that the Institute for Law and Governance will open the door for research in petrol commerce and strengthen legal capacity in petroleum transactions".



He challenged the University to take advantage of the project and work with the General Legal Council, so that UCC can become a center of learning for Professional Legal studies to serve those in the Western and Central region.

The Vice Chancellor of UCC Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong thanked GNPC for the project and indicated that the project will host the UCC Faculty of Law, Institute for Oil and Gas Studies and the GNPC UCC Professorial Chair in Petroleum Commerce.



He assured GNPC that the USD5million investment which the Corporation is putting into the project will help train and develop the human capacity of Ghanaians for the benefit of the country.



The Central Regional Minister Ms. Justina Marigold Asaan, thanked GNPC for sponsoring such an important project and called on the contractor to employ artisans from the region to create jobs for the locals who are in dire need of job opportunities.



Present at the ceremony were Prof. Iledare Omowumi, GNPC Professorial Chair at UCC, Dr Patrick Ofori – Manager Marketing, Dr Dominic Eduah – Executive Director, GNPC Foundation and Mr. Eric Pwadura – Deputy Manager, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations.