GNPC commissions new 3-unit school block for Tebrebe MA Basic School

The new 3-Unit Classroom block is fully furnished with tables and chairs

Source: GNPC Foundation

Tarkwa, 23.07.22 - At Tebrebe in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has Commissioned a 3-Unit Classroom Block for Tebrebe MA Basic school.

At a short ceremony to hand over the facility, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, said “the facility is one of 141 classroom blocks funded by GNPC in several communities across the country under its School Infrastructure Project with the aim of supporting schools in dire need of such infrastructure to enhance the quality of teaching and learning.”



Highlighting the Foundation’s interventions in the Tarkwa municipality, Dr. Eduah recounted other GNPC intervention programs to include a 3-Unit Classroom Block and an Astroturf at Dompim, a community market at Adieye, and a 3-Unit Classroom block at Wassa Simpa.



Dignitaries present at the function included the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. Benjamin Kesse, the Chief of Tebrebe, Nana Kwadwo Mina II and the Municipal Director of Education, Mr Edmond Aggrey-Forson.



Nana Kwadwo Mina II, on behalf of the people of Tebrebre, thanked GNPC for its investments in education across the country and of which his community has benefited. He said the intervention is one that would mitigate a major challenge the school faces with overcrowding and its attendant pressure on existing infrastructure.



He, however, took the opportunity to further request that the Foundation helps with the establishment of an ICT Centre for the school to lessen their current burden of serving over 500 pupils with just 5 computers.



MCE, Hon. Kesse, extolled GNPC’s role as a developmental partner at both the national and local community levels and encouraged other organizations to emulate same.

On his part, Hon. Duker thanked GNPC for heeding to the community’s call for support with the provision of the classroom block and urged the pupils to make manifest the community’s gratitude by keeping the facility clean at all times and above all by working hard at school.







The Municipal Director of Education, Mr Aggrey-Forson, assured GNPC that the facility will be used for its intended purpose of enhancing teaching and learning and that his outfit would ensure the facility is maintained to serve the community for as long as it should.







The new 3-Unit Classroom block is fully furnished with tables and chairs, whiteboards, and has a staff common room and a store room.



