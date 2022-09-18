GNPC foundation supports 505 artisans for NVTI certification exams in Ashanti region

GNPC supports artisans

Source: Nana Peprah

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has funded 505 artisans within the Ashanti region to undertake NVTI examinations across the various districts. The GNPC's Skilled Artisan Project (SAP) which enrolled various artisans from various fields seek to equip them with upgraded skills and earn them a credible certificate that moves their status from informal to semi-formal.

Beneficiary artisans have this week, and at several centres across the region such as Ofinso, Mampong, Kumasi, Bekwai, had their capabilities tested in various vocational skills. The vocational skills were categorized under ‘Domestic Module’ which include cookery, bakery, dressmaking, tailoring, hairdressing, interior designing & decoration and make-up artistry,



and ‘Technical Module’, which also include plumbing, carpentry, auto-mechanics, general electrical, and aluminum fabrication.



Taking the media on a visit to one of the examination centres at the Kumasi Vocational Training Institute (KVTI) at Suame on the final day of the examination, Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of the foundation, expressed joy over how the beneficiaries had been co-operating on the various aspects.



According to him, the foundation's dream to impact society was not limited to only the former sector, but the informal sector, especially those who had acquired skills and needed upgrades and financial support to help establish themselves.



"Beneficiaries will further be provided with soft skills training in standards of business and entrepreneurship".

This, according to the Executive Director, will enhance the employability of young artisans and empower them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.



Dr. Eduah reiterated that the foundation's commitment to empowering the youth pursue their dreams was seriously on course.



"This is, among other things, our contribution to supporting and building the capacity of Ghana’s youth to ensure as many of them as possible become economically independent to support themselves, their families, communities, and Ghana at large". He said.



He further revealed that the empowerment programme had been designed to support the beneficiary youth with the much-needed technical and vocational skills that could match up with the best standards anywhere.



He said the project which started last two years from the Western region has so far benefited six regions such as the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Western, Western North, and the Ashanti regions. He revealed that the project which graduated 4,000 beneficiaries last two years, is expected to graduate 2,050 this year.

"We started from the Western region in the last two years ago and graduated 4000 beneficiaries and still dream to graduate 2050. The last region of the year is the Ashanti. We target to extend this to all the sixteen regions". He said.



Meanwhile, the CEO of Aseda Foundation, Madam Diana Agyei, has said, her outfit which works in collaboration with the GNPC foundation also seeks to support those who have not acquired any skills and want to learn a vocation but have no financial grounds.



"We liaise with masters of the various vocations so that these new apprentices learn from them and after the apprentice succeeds in learning, we then link them to the GNPC foundation," she disclosed.