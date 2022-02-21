GNPC supports Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital

General Manager of GNPC presenting a cheque to Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Oil Company (GNPC) has donated a sum of GHC152,624.27 to the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital to support the renovation of the facility's kitchen.

The donation formed part of GNPC's Corporate Social Responsibility.



Dr Kwame Baah–Nuakoh, General Manager, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations, GNPC, presenting the cheque to the hospital, said the law establishing the Corporation mandated it to use some of its revenue to support critical social interventions.



He said in providing such support, the management of the Corporation was minded that its core mandate to provide adequate and reliable supply of petroleum products and reducing Ghana's dependence on crude oil imports through the development of the country's petroleum resources.



He added that the Board of GNPC was excited that the hospital would be engaging its own estate department to undertake the rehabilitation works.

Receiving the cheque at a short ceremony in Cape Coast, Mr Chireh Thomas Kuusanov, Head of Administration of the hospital, expressed appreciation to GNPC for the gesture.



He emphasized that it would positively have an impact on the quality of care given to patients and other patrons of the hospital.



"We have made several attempts to renovate our kitchen due to its unsanitary state, but to no avail, so we are very excited that GNPC has come to our aid," he said.