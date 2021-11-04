GNPC supports training of TTU lecturers

The cheque was presented by Mr Frederick Worsemao Blay, Board Chairman of the GNPC

Source: GNPC

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), through the GNPC Foundation, has presented a cheque to the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) in fulfilment of its decision to support the school in the training of some 40 Lecturers mandated to upgrade their capacities as University teachers. The cheque was presented by Mr Frederick Worsemao Blay, Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation at a short ceremony at the University Campus.

Hon. Blay lauded the school’s long-standing record as an institution of excellence and rehashed GNPC’s commitment to Education and capacity building in advancing Ghana’s development. He said the Western Region remains of critical importance to the operations of GNPC and thus, the Corporation’s decision to respond to the request for support.



He added that the Board at GNPC is considering the University’s request to help establish a Petroleum Centre at TTU.



The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, said the support to the Lecturers is an extension of same currently being enjoyed by hundreds of TTU students through GNPC’s undergraduate scholarship programme and impressed on the Lecturers to give off their best in the training of Ghana’s next generation of human resource.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Rev. Prof John Frank Eshun, expressed the gratitude of the University to GNPC as a Corporation, and to the Foundation for its decision to support the capacity training of the Lecturers which has become necessary due to the change in the school’s status from a Polytechnic to a Technical University. He impressed on GNPC to sustain its support to the University as it consolidates itself as an institution of excellence



