GOWA @5 gets more support

Head of Sales and Marketing at Tang Palace, Jane Gyimah-Amoako

Prestigious hospitality outfit, Tang Palace has supported the fifth edition of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) Gala scheduled for September 3.

The support worth thousands of Cedis included discounted rates on the venue for the event as well as on menu as a partner.



Head of Sales and Marketing,, Tang Palace Mrs Jane Gyimah-Amoako said " We believe in supporting the youth, and helping them achieve their dreams. We at Tang Palace realized the potential in the management of the youthful GOWA, hence our support.



"The award scheme seeks to reward women impacting lives in society, we think this is an initiative worth supporting."

Chief Executive Officer of GOWA, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum expressed profuse thanks to management of Tang Palace for the support saying, "You have been with us from the very beginning, we are indeed grateful for being part of our five years success story."



Expected to perform on the forthcoming awards Gala are Mr Drew, Akatakyie and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.