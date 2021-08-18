GPHA National Service personnel supports Kpone Methodist Basic School

The NSS team donated a water tank to the Kpone Methodist Basic School

Source: Eye on Port

The 2020/2021 National Service batch of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has donated a water storage facility to the Kpone Methodist Basic School.

The school has a water closet facility but students are unable to use it due to lack of water for over 2years.



Making the presentation, the President of the 2020/2021 National Service batch, Lincoln Divine Yao Mintah said the National Service personnel were touched by the plight of the school and decided to donate the water storage facility as a way of ameliorating the plight of the school amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The Headmistress of the Kpone Methodist Basic School, Juliana Asante Sarpong commended the service personnel for the gesture and promised that the water storage facility will be put to good use.



“I will like to express my gratitude to GPHA and the entire National Service Personnel for this donation and I want to assure you that the water storage facility will be used for the benefit of the entire school,” she said.